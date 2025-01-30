Live updates: More than 30 bodies recovered after jet and Army helicopter collide in D.C. area

What we know:

A regional jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members collided with an Army helicopter in midair near Reagan Washington National Airport late Wednesday.

The two aircraft crashed into the Potomac River, where a massive rescue operation is underway with several bodies pulled from the water so far, NBC Washington reported.

American Eagle Flight 5342 was arriving from Wichita, Kansas, parent company American Airlines said.

The U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter involved was carrying three people, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

American figure skaters, coaches and family members who had been at camp in Wichita were among the passenger jet passengers, according to U.S. Figure Skating.

Russian state media confirmed that Russian figure skaters and coaches were also on board.

Live updates:

Black Hawk helicopter was on a training mission at time of crash

The U.S. Black Hawk helicopter that collided with American Eagle Flight 5342 was performing a training mission at the time, according to Ron McLendon II, the Public Affairs Deputy Director for Joint Task Force-National Capital Region/Military District of Washington.

The helicopter was from Bravo Company, 12th Aviation Battalion out of Davison Army Airfield in Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

The National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation. The probe will be done by the NTSB, the U.S. Army and Federal Aviation Administration.

Special Report: Search and rescue operations underway after deadly plane crash in D.C.

Dozens of bodies have now been pulled out from the Potomac river, NBC Washington reports

More than 30 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River where American Eagle Flight 5342 and a military helicopters both lie in ruin, two sources familiar with the rescue efforts told NBC Washington.

A multi-agency rescue operation continues through the night in challenging conditions.

Local man heard collision that ‘sounded like a war zone’

A man who lives alongside the Potomac River heard the moment American Eagle Flight 5342 collided with a U.S. military helicopter late last night and described the sound as like something from a movie or a war zone.

“I was getting ready to go to bed, laying down, when I hear the ‘bang bang,’ a very unusual sound, something you don’t hear on a daily basis,” said 38-year-old Abadi Ismail.

“It’s more like on a war zone, something you hear on the movies action. So that caught my attention,” he added.

Ismail looked out of his apartment window, which has views of the river, and saw smoke from the south of Regan Airport and began to film the unfolding rescue operation.

“Between ice, between frozen water, strong currents, it’s very challenging mission at the moment,” he said.

Flight that crashed was carrying figure skaters home from a training camp

Elite American figure skaters were onboard the flight that suffered a midair collision with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River on Wednesday, the official American body for the sport said early Thursday.

Two Russian world champions were also among the passengers on the American Eagle flight, Russian state media reported.

U.S. Figure Skating said the athletes were returning from a training camp in Wichita, Kansas.

Search and rescue efforts continue through the night

Emergency workers search the waters of the Potomac river close to the scene of the wreckage near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport this morning, in a desperate search for survivors.

American skater Anton Spiridonov says he is safe, was not on board

American-Russian figure skater Anton Spiridonov has confirmed that he was not among the casualties in Wednesday’s crash, despite reports to the contrary.

“Russian news outlets have included me on a list of presumed people on the flight from Wichita to Washington D.C,” Spiridonov, who won a silver medal for the United States at the 2023 Winter World University Games, posted to Instagram overnight.

“I was NOT on this flight, thank you for everyone’s concern for my safety. My heart goes out to all the families affected by this tragedy,” he added.

Two Russian figure skating champions were onboard the plane, Russian state media says

World figure skating champions, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were aboard the American Airlines plane, Russian state media outlets have reported.

Russian news agency TASS reported and RIA Novosti both carried the news, each citing an unnamed source.

Shishkova, 52, and Naumov, 55, are 1994 World Championship winners in pairs figure skating and were working as national team coaches for Russia.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russian nationals were onboard but did not specify the duo. “Bad news from Washington today,” he told reporters in his daily news conference. “We grieve and console with the families and friends who lost those of our fellow citizens who died in this plane crash.”

“Sad news is being confirmed,” he said.

Former NTSB investigator: ‘Very limited room for error’ in the area

A former NTSB investigator who worked on the another crash in the area in 1982, said the airspace is highly restricted due to the presence of several monuments.

“It’s very tight airspace,” Alan Diehl told NBC’s “Early Today”.

“You really have to be on to your game. The pilots and the controllers that fly in and out of there are well trained and well aware of these restrictions,” he said.

Based on public information, Diehl said the tight airspace is even more complicated to fly in at night due to the presence of large number of lights, including those on the ground and at the airport.

“Very limited room for error,” he added.