Livingston Co. Sheriff reacts: Jail cook’s alleged romance with inmate

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. – The Livingston County Sheriff is speaking out after a part-time jail cook was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate, and trying to cover it up.

Lisa Falkner, 56, worked as a part-time jail cook in the Livingston County Jail. She’s accused of having a romantic relationship with an inmate, which is against the law.

Sheriff Thomas Dougherty said they started an investigation in April. Through investigating, Dougherty said they learned Falkner was inappropriately touching the inmate, and even bringing in contraband for him.

Dougherty said the contraband was food, and was not allowed inside the jail.

Falkner faces a felony charge for tampering with physical evidence.

She faces two misdemeanor charges for promoting prison contraband and forcible touching.

“The cook’s purpose in this turns into a romantic type of relationship that is just not allowable by any standard,” said Dougherty. “As sheriff, I’m really disappointed, but we have to police our own, keep the trust of the badge. The end result is she’s no longer here and she’ll have her day in court.”

Falkner was released from custody on an appearance ticket. She’s due back in the Genesee Village Court at a later date.