Livingston County Conservative Party chair pleads guilty to misusing campaign funds

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — The chair of the Livingston County Conservative Party has pleaded guilty to using campaign funds for personal expenses.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office made the announcement on Thursday. Investigators say Jason McGuire, 49, transferred over $16,000 in funds from the conservative party to himself in 2020 and 2021. They say he filed false campaign finance reports with the New York State Board of Elections to cover it up.

According to the AG’s Office, McGuire spent the funds on himself and his wife, including on clothes, restaurants, and beauty treatments. He pleaded guilty to two counts of offering a false instrument for filing.

McGuire also served as the Vice Chairman of the New York State Conservative Party’s Executive Committee. As a leader of both committees, he had check-writing authority. The AG’s Office said he signed documents linking the Livingston County Conservative Party’s accounts with a personal bank account he owned with his wife.