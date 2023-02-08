Livingston County deputies say man was arrested after chase involving stolen car

CASTILE, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested a man after a chase involving a stolen car on Feb. 1.

Clinton R. Browne, 48, was arrested after the chase that started in Livingston County ended in Wyoming County, in the Town of Castile. Deputies say the car he was driving was reported stolen.

Browne was taken into custody on a Wyoming County Family Court and Wyoming County Superior Court Warrant following the pursuit. He was arraigned on Feb. 2 on the charge of grand larceny and is in jail on no bail.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department made the arrest.