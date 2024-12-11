Livingston County sheriff: Defense attorney made call about man’s body; Murder took place in Ossian

GENESEO, N.Y. — Livingston County sheriff Thomas Dougherty shared the latest on the investigation into the murder of 60-year-old Richard Fluegel Sr., saying that the murder took place around Bonner Road in the Town of Ossian.

The victim’s son, 30-year-old Richard Fluegel Jr., is charged with the murder. Deputies say Richard Fluegel Jr., 30, turned in his father’s body to the sheriff’s office on Monday night. The father, 60-year-old Richard Fluegel Sr., of Irondequoit, had been missing since Sunday. Investigators say his body had gunshot wounds.

The family of Fluegel Sr. filed a missing person’s report after he left around 2 p.m. on Sunday and never returned. The next day, his car was found in the Village of Dansville but deputies couldn’t find him.

On Monday around 11:40 p.m., the 911 center got a call from someone saying they were in the parking lot of the sheriff’s office and wanted to turn in a body. Deputies eventually identified that body as Fluegel Sr.

In addition to second-degree murder, Fluegel Jr. is also charged with tampering with physical evidence and criminal use of a firearm. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.