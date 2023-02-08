Livingston County man arrested after woman threatened with shotgun

SPRINGWATER, N.Y. — A Livingston County man was arrested after police say he threatened a woman with a loaded shotgun.

Michael W. Cooper, 67, is now facing multiple felony charges. Police say that on the night of January 31, Cooper was arguing with family members at his home on Webster Crossing Road in the Town of Springwater.

Deputies say he pointed a loaded shotgun at a woman, threatening to kill her. She was able to get away, at which point cooper started arguing with a male relative. Cooper allegedly grabbed another shotgun and continued the argument.

The shotgun was wrestled away from Cooper and he was restrained until deputies arrived. Cooper was arraigned in Livingston county Court and given an appearance ticket.