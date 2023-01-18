Livingston County man sentenced to 17 years to life for raping teenage girl

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. – Christopher L. Wilmet, 34, was sentenced in Livingston County Court as a persistent felony offender, to 17 years to life in in prison. Wilmet was convicted after a September 2022 jury trial of rape and endangering the welfare of a child. The sentence of 17 years was for the rape conviction, with a concurrent one year sentence imposed on the charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

The charges came from an April 2019 sexual assault of a teenage girl in the Town of Leicester, in which the defendent engaged in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl. Wilmet had four prior felony convictions and has been in jail since August 2020.