Livingston County man to be sentenced Tuesday in killing of baby son

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — A Livingston County man convicted of killing his 2-month-old son will be sentenced Tuesday.

Zachary McCaa, 26, will appear Tuesday morning in a Livingston County courtroom.

Prosecutors say he threw the baby and shook him violently at his home on Iroquois Road in Caledonia in June 2022. The baby was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and died a week later.

In September, a jury found McCaa guilty of murder, manslaughter and acting in a manner injurious to a child.