Livingston County to close non-essential offices early on eclipse day



GENESEO, N.Y. – In preparation for the upcoming 2024 solar eclipse, Livingston County Government will implement a temporary closure for all county offices and non-emergency services. This closure will be in effect from noon on Monday, April 8, 2024 through 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Services that are essential to public safety will remain open.

Temporarily suspending non-essential services and closing governmental offices during the eclipse will reduce traffic congestion, enhance public safety and enable residents and visitors to fully experience this historic event. County offices will be open on the morning on April 8 to accommodate residents who need to conduct business that day.

Details about the total solar eclipse along with the various events planned throughout Livingston County can be found here.

The County is encouraging residents to fill their gas tanks prior to the event as gas stations may experience long lines or fuel shortages due to increased demand. Cell service may be temporarily disrupted due to increased demand on local towers. The county recommends that residents pick up medication consider making adjustments to routine errands because of increased traffic.





