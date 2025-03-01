Livingston County to host first job fair of the year in March

GENESEO, N.Y. — The Livingston County Office of Workforce Development is set to host its first job fair of the year on Tuesday, March 18 in Geneseo.

The fair will be held from 4p.m.-6p.m. at the Livingston County Government Center’s main lobby and more than 20 employers are expected to attend.

Starting on March 18, they will host a job fair the third Tuesday of every month from 4p.m.-6p.m. until the end of 2025. All the fairs are free for employers and people seeking jobs who would like to attend.

According to the Livingston County government website, in 2024, the Workforce Development Office held eight job fairs with an average of 24 employers and 48 people seeking jobs per event.

For more information, visit the Livingston County Facebook page, or click here.