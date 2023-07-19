Livingston County woman dies in crash in Alfred

ALFRED, N.Y. — A Livingston County woman died after two cars crashed on Tuesday in the Town of Alfred. The crash happened on Route 21 in Allegany County.

New York State Police say the cars were traveling opposite directions when they collided head on. One of the drivers, Mary Dagostino, 62 of Caledonia, died at the scene. The other driver, a man from Wellsville, was taken to Strong Hospital with leg injuries.

State Police are still investigating the crash.