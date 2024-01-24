Livingston deputies: Avon man pointed gun at someone, threatened to kill

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — An Avon man is facing gun charges after allegedly pointing a gun at someone.

Livingston County sheriff’s deputies arrested Scott Sutherland last month. They say Sutherland, 33, was arguing with someone when he pointed a gun at them and threatened to kill them. Nobody was hurt.

Sutherland faces a menacing charge and two felony gun charges. Deputies say he didn’t have a permit for any of the guns he had.

Sutherland was released on an appearance ticket.