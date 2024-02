LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. — A Livonia man is accused of sexually abusing a child.

Livingston County deputies say Ralph Cavigliano had sexual contact with a child under 3 years old.

Cavigliano, 42, was arrested last Thursday and is charged with multiple counts of felony sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Cavigliano was taken to jail. Bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.