Livonia man charged with trying to choke woman and head-butting patrol car

LIVONIA, N.Y. — Livingston County deputies say a man tried to choke a woman and head-butted a patrol car, causing damage, in Livonia.

Sean O’Connor, 52, is charged with criminal mischief, criminal obstruction of breathing, and resisting arrest. Deputies say he tried to choke the woman during a fight at a home on East Lake Road on Sept. 14.

Deputies arrived at the home around 4 p.m. after getting a call for a fight. As deputies were taking O’Connor into custody, he resisted and head-butted into the patrol car.

O’Connor was taken to the Livingston County Jail on $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond. He was arraigned.