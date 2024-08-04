Loaded, stolen handgun found during traffic stop on Hudson Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Thursday at 5:41 p.m., the New York State Police stopped a 2013 Chevy sedan on Hudson Avenue in Rochester.

A loaded handgun was found and it was determined to be stolen out of Mississippi. The driver, Jaleel J. Bagley, 22, of Rochester, and the passenger, Mizele J. Artis, 19, of Rochester, were taken into custody.

Bagley and Artis were charged with criminal possession of a weapon, a loaded firearm, and criminal possession of stolen property. Both suspects were taken to Monroe County Jail for arraignment.