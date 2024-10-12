Loans available to people recovering from Tropical Storm Debby

More financial help is on the way for people impacted by Tropical Storm Debby.

The August storm caused tens of millions of dollars in flood damage to many storms in the Finger Lakes ad Southern Tier.

Federal assistance is now available for people in Steuben, Livingston, Ontario and Yates counties, among others. Eligible homeowners, renters and businesses can now apply for U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest loans to aid in recovery from the storm. Click here to download applications and apply online.