Local actor’s one-man ‘A Christmas Carol’ show raises over $150K for Rochester-area charities

He's a one-man 'A Christmas Carol'

VICTOR, N.Y. — Local actor Kim Tenreiro has a unique way of bringing the classic holiday tale “A Christmas Carol” to life. He performs it as a one-man show, captivating audiences with his solo retelling of Charles Dickens’s novella.

Tenreiro shares his performance for free at various Rochester-area charities each year. He believes this approach suits the story well.

“Eighty percent of the novella is the narrator speaking directly to people in the audience,” Tenreiro explains. “It’s intimate. It’s not the typical theater experience.”

Tenreiro is committed to performing for charities without charging them.

“I do it for charities, I don’t charge them anything,” he says. He finds personal fulfillment in the lessons the book offers. “Altruistically, I get something out of the lessons that are in the book.”

His shows have raised over $150,000 for charity so far.

Upcoming shows:

Dec. 14 from 2-4:30 p.m. at Cheshire Community Church at 4315 State Route 21 South in Canandaigua to benefit the Cheshire Grange Restoration Project.

Dec. 15 from 2-4:30 p.m. to benefit Notre Dame Retreat House at Notre Dame Retreat House, 5151 Foster Rd in Canandaigua.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.