Local and state officials speak about school safety in wake of Georgia mass shooting

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District began the new school year on Thursday in the wake of a mass shooting at a Georgia high school that left two students and two teachers dead. Local and state education leaders spoke about safety measures to keep campuses safe.

Deputy Superintendent Ruth Turner says RCSD is always focused on the mental health and physical safety of its students, both in the classroom and once they leave school, partnering with local organizations.

“Violence can take place anywhere at any time and the best that we can do is ensure safety measures that once students enter our school building, that we’re as safe as we possibly can be,” Turner said.

New York State Commissioner of Education Betty Rose visited Rochester on Thursday as the district opened five new schools. She spoke with News10NBC about efforts to prevent school shootings.

“One thing that we keep seeing is how do we take those signs that we see, and work with those signs. We are also blessed in New York State with the gun control issue,” Rose said.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.