Local assisted living center holds special ceremony honoring its veteran residents

GREECE, N.Y. – Holiday Fleming Point, part of the Greece Assisted Living Center, held a special ceremony to honor its veteran residents on Memorial Day.

The event recognized those who served in the armed forces, with veterans receiving flag pins as a token of appreciation.

One of the honorees was Shirley Gesens, who served as an X-ray technician in the Air Force during the Korean War.

“It makes me feel proud. I wish I had done more,” Gesens said.

Another honoree, Vietnam War Veteran Robert Rosenzweig, says he saw a lot of combat, and that experience has stayed with him.

“At times, you think about what could have happened to you. Where I was, we did a lot of killing,” said Rosenzweig.

The ceremony highlighted the many veterans residing at Holiday Fleming Point, demonstrating the center’s commitment to honoring their service.

News10NBC thanks each and every one of them for their service.

