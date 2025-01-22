Local athlete turned NBA star donates $750k to Boys & Girls Club

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The local Boys & Girls Club gymnasium will soon see a complete renovation thanks to a $750,000 donation from Isaiah Stewart. Along with the renovation, it will also be renamed The Isaiah Stewart Athletic Center. The Detroit Pistons center grew up on Cady Street and credits much of his success to local programs.

Stewart previously donated more than $200,000 to Vision Tutoring and God’s Visions Ministries.

Renovations to the Isaiah Stewart Athletic Center will include new flooring, improved lighting, and updated padding. The renovations are expected to be finished mid-August. Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rochester, Dwayne Mahoney, says The Isaiah Stewart Athletic Center will stand as a ‘beacon of excellence and hope.”

$250,000 of Stewart’s donation will go towards the Boys & Girls Club’s Accelerated Reading Program. The program fosters better reading comprehension for children ages 6 to 12.

“As long term supporters of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rochester’s Accelerated Reading Program, my firm is especially grateful to Isaiah. His dedication to our Rochester community is evident, and his support will further strengthen the Club’s long-standing commitment to providing programs that empower and inspire youth.” Sean McCabe, Boys & Girls Club board member and Harris Beach Murtha Partner.

The Boys & Girls Club says Stewart’s journey from Roc City to the NBA is a testament of perseverance, dedication and selflessness. He was drafted 16th overall by Detroit in the 2020 NBA Draft. The Pistons resigned Stewart to a four-year contract extension in July 2024.