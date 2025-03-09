Local athletes with disabilities shine at inaugural Challenger Track and Field event at Webster Thomas High School

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Webster Thomas High School hosted its first-ever Challenger Track and Field event, welcoming children and adults with disabilities to participate in a day of sports and camaraderie.

Local athletes ages eight and older with developmental, physical, or intellectual disabilities took part in the event. The activities included a relay, 55-meter dash, shot put, and long jump.

The event’s organizer, Amelia Thompson, is a sophomore who aims to make track and field accessible to athletes of all abilities. She is leading the initiative as part of her Girl Scout award project and believes that sports have the power to bring people together. She recruited a team of Webster Thomas students to volunteer and support the participants.

