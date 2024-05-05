Local authors, librarians, book vendors gather for Black Authors Day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It was a day of recognition and respect at the Avenue Black Box Theater for “Black Authors Day.”

Local authors, librarians and book vendors showed their works, and celebrated the diverse views and voices within the literary world.

Local author Caleb Jakes appreciated getting the chance to show his work to the community.

“It’s just thrilling, it’s transformative — I never thought even a year and a half ago I’d be writing my first book and being an author. Just God’s blueprint for my life has really transitioned me to be in a place that I never thought was possible. So I’m super excited to share this work with the world with other youth and young adults with unlocking the power of joy,” Jakes said.