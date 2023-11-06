Local band holds fundraiser for Honor Flight Rochester

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local band The Dawgs hosted an all-day fundraiser for Honor Flight Rochester on Sunday. The event was held at Buntsy’s Neighborhood Food and Drink in Webster.

The event highlighted Honor Flight and its work supporting veterans in the Rochester community. Other performers included BB Dang, Hall Pass 80’s, and Max Doud.

“It’s been great. Honor Flight always comes out to support. In today’s world, it’s actually an event where everybody likes to see the support,” said Tim Meister, an event participation.

Honor Flight had its last mission of the year last month. Flights will resume in April.