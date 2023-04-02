Local Black pioneers honored for their work at “Black Heritage Gala”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For the first time in three years, Rochester’s “Black Heritage Gala” was back. The gala had to be put on hold for a few years due to the pandemic, but the city’s Black Heritage Committee was able to bring it back in full force this year.

The gala honors black pioneers in Rochester for the work they’ve done for their community.

“It’s a great event because it’s showing that we’re recognizing people who are making an impact in our community. Contributions that African Americans have made to the city of Rochester over all these many years,” Mayor Malik Evans said.

Former City Council President Loretta Scott was given a lifetime achievement award at the gala. The late Reverend Franklin Florence was honored posthumously.