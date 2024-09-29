Local blacksmith creates real-life treasure hunt in Mendon Ponds Park

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local blacksmith decided to make the idea of a real-life treasure hunt a reality by hiding a treasure chest full of handmade coins at Mendon Ponds Park.

Ben Spangler, owner of Spangler Forge, posted on the Rochester Subreddit about the hidden treasure. He filled a small chest with coins he made at his forge and hid it somewhere in the woods of the park. People were able to find the treasure using clues he posted both online and in the park.

“Just in the same way that I started this business, I found that there are a lot of things that I wish existed in the world and yet, it wasn’t there,” Spangler said. “So, you know, if no one else is going to do it, I’m going to set it up. I’ve been doing this business for 4 years and that’s kind of a thank you to the community for helping me as I start this business and it’s really taken off. It’s kind of my way to give back, get people out in the woods doing something fun and exciting. And you know what’s more exciting than finding treasure?”

But Spangler says it’s not about the treasure but rather the journey to get there.

“Really, I want people to understand that these resources exist out in this area,” he said. “Mendon Ponds is an amazing park. We have so many amazing county parks and local areas where you can get out and explore nature. And I wanted to give people a reason to get out there, especially now if the weather’s cool down and that, you know, it’s starting to go into a beautiful fall, give people a reason to explore nature and hopefully find something cool in the process.”

The treasure has since been found, but if you missed this hunt, don’t worry. Spangler says he’s planning to do another in the wintertime after Christmas.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.