Local brass band to perform at Mardi Gras in New Orleans

Mardi Gras kicks off in New Orleans with “Fat Tuesday” on Feb. 13.

A local brass band is getting ready to represent Rochester at this year’s Mardi Gras celebrations.

It will be Prime Time Brass’ first time back in New Orleans since the pandemic. The group features more than 30 musicians, eager to represent the Flower City during the carnival celebration.

“We have some people from all over the state, out of state, from Canada. So, we’re doing a three-hour rehearsal today to get everyone together before we load onto a plane on Wednesday to head down to New Orleans to play,” Bill Ray, manager of Prime Time Brass, said Saturday.