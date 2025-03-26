Local breweries receive medal in NYS Craft Beer Competition

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two local breweries won medals in New York State’s Craft Beer Competition.

Genesee Brew House earned a gold medal in the amber/red ale category and a bronze in a specialty category. Strangebird Brewery took gold in the “Belgian Other” category.

Officials said 207 breweries submitted more than 1,300 brews for judging and they awarded 96 medals total. The judging took place in Rochester March 1 and 2.

Gov. Kathy Hochul was also in attendance for the competition, handing out the “Governor’s Cup,” for the best in show beer and also made a proclamation declaring that April 11 was New York Craft Beer Day.

To see the full list of this year’s winners and to learn more about the competition, click here.

