Local brewery hosts job fair following expansion

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Genesee Brew House hosted a job fair in hopes to find more workers as they expand their facilities.

The job fair was held on February 15 and informed people about the company’s benefits, union support and of course their beer.

The brewery just recently made a $50 million investment to expand its facilities. The brewery is looking for anybody with brewing, packing and/or maintenance experience.

