ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York State Beef Council has announced the top 10 finalists for the best burger in New York, and a local restaurant is still in the running!

The Tap It Bar and Grill on Scottsville Road in Rochester has been nominated for its “Aftermath Burger.” That’s a burger with bacon, hash browns, a fried egg, meat, hot sauce, and onion straws.

Voting is open for another week, and you can vote here.