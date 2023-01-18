Local business donates to non-profit Villa of Hope

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — For the second-straight year, an area business donated clothing to a local non-profit.

JK Executive Strategies dropped off donations at Hope Place of Villa of Hope on Tuesday. Those donated items help support people with social, medical, developmental, and substance abuse issues.

“Villa of Hope is one of the organizations that we support through JK,” said Aly Arena, director of recruiting for JK Executive Strategies. “We’ve done a lot through recruiting to supporting them here at the Hope Place donating clothes for those who either have needs or those that are trying to gain employment so just offering some clothes to help with confidence and have the basic needs that they need.”

Villa of Hope accepts clothing donations year-round at hope place on Jay Street.