Local business hosts annual toy drive for kids at Rochester Regional Health
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — One of the largest auto dealer groups in our area is driving the Christmas spirit straight to Rochester Regional Health patients.
The Vision Automotive Group hosted its 18th annual Reason for the Season toy drive to benefit pediatric patients at RRH. All ten of the Vision dealerships in our area collected unwrapped toys from customers.
Friday afternoon, Santa delivered them to the children.