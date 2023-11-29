Local business owner serves Thankgiving meal to hundreds

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – One local business owner spent Thanksgiving giving back to his community. James Hailey, owner of Touch of Perfection Car Wash and Detail Shop on West Avenue hosted a free Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving day for anyone who needed it.

As you can see, they had a pretty big spread, ham, turkey, ribs, candied yams, mac and cheese, pie for dessert, and more.

Hailey says it’s all about making people feel as appreciated and cared for as he feels.

“I’ve been in this business 10 years, so as the good lord keeps blessing me, I just want to bless others.”

Hailey estimates he fed between 250 and 300 hundred people. He hopes to make next year even bigger.



