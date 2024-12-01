How local businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Saturday marked Small Business Saturday, a day dedicated to encouraging shoppers to support their local stores.

Local businesses face challenges competing with big box retailers, but Small Business Saturday offers them a chance to attract customers.

“We want to give back to our customers so people come back,” said one shop owner, Rochelle Shaw. “And say thank you for shopping with us.”

Shaw, CEO of Blu Diamonds Boutique at Village Gate Plaza, started her clothing and accessory business online in 2017 and later opened a storefront. She was excited about the event and hoped for heavy foot traffic.

“It’s Buy One Get One Half Off,” she shared about her sale, adding, “Including on the sale rack.”

Shaw believes the day is about more than just deals.

“Get us out there more, you know give us hope,” she said, emphasizing the visibility and growth opportunities it provides small shops.

State data shows small businesses make up 98% of New York’s businesses. Megan Bishop, store manager at Figgy Studio and Shop on Park Avenue, echoed the sentiment that small businesses are the community’s heart. Figgy offers handmade jewelry, clothing, and accessories, working with 80 artisans.

“Instead of shopping big business you’re supporting not only the artists but their families and their passion,” Bishop said.

Figgy had special plans for Saturday, including a “Sip and Shop” event starting at 10 a.m., an hour earlier than usual. They also had a discount wheel for customers to spin with each purchase.

Small Business Saturday is an annual holiday shopping tradition that brings communities together to support local businesses.

