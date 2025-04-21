Local Catholic community celebrates the life of Pope Francis while mourning his death

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The death of Pope Francis has brought a mix of sadness and reflection for many, especially during the Easter season.

Hours after his death was announced, the Chapel at St. John Fisher University opened to honor Pope Francis.

News10NBC spoke with Father George Smith at St. John Fisher, who shared his thoughts on the pope’s legacy.

Father Smith said he is celebrating the pope’s new life that began at his death. He expressed his admiration for Pope Francis, having met him twice.

“So it wasn’t that Pope Francis, or any of the other popes before him changed the teaching of the church or changed the doctrine of the church, but he changed the attitudes by which we approach the teaching of the church and by which we teach doctrines in a much more pastoral way, in a much more inclusive way, in a much more gentle way, always seeking to bring people in,” Smith said.

Father Smith also expressed hope that the next pope will have the same open heart as Pope Francis, while acknowledging the importance of surrendering to the Holy Spirit.

Aiden Groeling, a student at St. John Fisher who was just recently baptized and attended the Chapel Monday, also spoke on the legacy the pope will leave behind.

“The poor and minorities, he was a big role model and he really focused on them. And, you know, I pray for them in this time that whoever may be the next pope, they can rest assured knowing that regardless, they’re cared for, and that, you know, this loss really, it is, it is a big one. But regardless of who the next pope will be, will be by their side regardless,” said Groeling.

A funeral date for Pope Francis has not yet been released, but the traditional nine-day mourning period will be observed.

An evening Mass is also scheduled at the diocese this Friday to honor the late pope.

Pope Francis was the first Jesuit pope, a member of the Society of Jesus, a Catholic religious order. McQuaid Jesuit High School released a statement recognizing Pope Francis as a model of humility, compassion, and courageous leadership.

Bishop Salvatore Matano of Rochester also released a statement on Pope Francis’ death and legacy. You can read the full statement below:

Here is the full statement from McQuaid Jesuit:

“It is with deep sadness and a profound reverence that the McQuaid Jesuit community mourns the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis, the first Jesuit to ascend to the Chair of St. Peter. As a Jesuit institution committed to forming Men for Others, we recognize in Pope Francis a model of humility, compassion, and courageous leadership; hallmarks of Ignatian spirituality lived out on a global stage. His papacy has been a beacon of mercy, justice, and dialogue in a world so often divided. He called us to care for the poor, to protect the Earth, and to seek God in all things. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of students, educators, and faithful around the world. Our prayers are with the Church in this time of mourning. We pray for the repose of Pope Francis’s soul and for the guidance of the Holy Spirit as the Church prepares for the path ahead. In the Easter spirit of hope and resurrection, we look forward with faith, trusting that the seeds Pope Francis has sown in the hearts of so many will continue to bear fruit in building a more compassionate and just world.”

