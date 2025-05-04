Local Catholics share hopes for new pope as conclave set to begin Wednesday

ROCHESTER – More than 130 cardinals from around the world are set to elect a new pope at the papal conclave on Wednesday, May 7.

Catholics across the world are expected to anxiously wait for the 133 cardinals to select the new leader of their church through smoke coming from the Sistine Chapel – black smoke means no new pope has been selected, while white smoke means a decision has been made.

Candidates need at least two thirds of a majority to be selected as the new pope.

News10NBC spoke with local Catholics at the Blessed Sacrament Church in Rochester about their hopes for the new church leader.

“The congregation is dwindling, and I would like to reinvigorate more people into the church,” said parishioner David Harris. “I think the way to do that is through peace and love, not through fighting.”

Anne Marie White, another parishioner, emphasized the importance of inclusivity. “He was very inclusive and I think that’s very, very important,” White said.

Parishioner Patty Patterson echoed this sentiment, describing Pope Francis as “inclusive and compassionate and very loving.”

Edith Shiebler, also a parishioner, appreciated Pope Francis’s political engagement. “And he speaks out on the political arena, which I think the church needs to do,” she said.

Fr. Ed Palumbo, a priest in the Rochester area, expressed trust in the cardinals’ decision-making. “I’m very excited and looking forward to whatever the cardinals decide,” Palumbo said. “I personally hope that somebody will continue the legacy of Pope Francis.”

Palumbo mentioned a few potential candidates for the papacy. “I’ve met the cardinal from the Philippines, [Luis] Tagle. And he’s a wonderful, charismatic guy,” Palumbo said. “And also, the Cardinal from the Venice region, [Pietro] Parolin, who is Francis’s right-hand man.”

The conclave is expected to have a diverse representation, with cardinals from all over the world participating.

