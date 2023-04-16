Local church addresses mental health in men

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A local church is trying to heal a community, by first healing individuals.

Waging War Ministries in Rochester hosted a two-day long “men restored revival” this weekend. The goal is to reach out to men and help them heal from trauma and find direction. They also want to encourage them not to bottle up their negative feelings.

“There are a lot of men that still deal with internal issues, if you will,” says Tony Owens, with Waging War Ministries. “They built these internal barriers to protect themselves from the world. But, they were actually built off trauma, built off pain, built off abandonment. So, what we’re doing is we’re actually having this restoration revival so that we can deal with those things on the inside.”

Organizers say crime and violence stem in large part from unaddressed traumas.