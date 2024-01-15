Local church and synagogue celebrate MLK with ‘Pulpit Exchange’

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, the oldest historically African American Baptist church in Rochester, continued its long-standing tradition of celebrating MLK Day worship services with Temple B’rith Kodesh on Friday and Sunday.

The relationship between Mt. Olivet Baptist Church and Temple B’rith Kodesh began over 40 years ago with the late Rev. Dr. Leardrew Johnson, of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, and the late Rabbi Judea B. Miller, of Temple B’rith Kodesh, who both had personal experiences with the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I think there are sadly more divisions in our society, the work is not done. The need of that work is increasing,” said Rabbi Peter Stein, Temple B’rith Kodesh

“When one is hurt, the world is hurt. When one is mistreated the world is mistreated. When it comes to anitismitism we are all hurting because we are not treating each other as one,” said Rev. Rickey Harvey, Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.