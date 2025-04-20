Local church continues 16-year tradition of Flapjack Saturdays, benefiting different cause each month

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PENFIELD, N.Y. – The First Baptist Church in Penfield hosted a pancake breakfast Saturday morning to support the Willow Domestic Violence Center.

The Willow Center aims to prevent domestic violence and ensure every survivor has access to necessary support.

“This is our sixteenth year of doing this,” Bill Werther, co-chair of the breakfast, said. “We had to take a couple of years off due to COVID. But we need about twenty church members to make this all work, and we end up serving somewhere between eighty and a hundred meals in two hours.”

The church hosts Flapjack Saturdays from October through April, benefiting a different cause each month. The breakfasts cost $10.

