Local churches hold masses for Ash Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Churches in the Rochester area are holding Ash Wednesday masses throughout the day March 5.

Wednesday marks the first day of Lent, which is a 40 day season of prayer, fasting and almsgiving that ends on Holy Thursday, the Thursday before Easter, according to the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops website.

This period is a way to prepare to celebrate the Lord’s resurrection at Easter.

Holy Apostles Church on Lyell Avenue will be holding masses throughout the day. They also have a mass at 7pm. Wednesday.

In Rome, Pope Francis would traditionally lead mass but he was unable to do so as he spends another day in the hospital.