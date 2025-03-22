Local climate advocates call on Gov. Hochul to invest in climate programs in state budget

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local climate advocates and lawmakers gathered in Rochester to urge the governor to invest in climate programs in this year’s state budget.

Rochester City Council Member Mary Lupien emphasized the importance of state-level action on climate change.

“We see at the federal level, not only is there zero leadership, but there is not even a recognition that climate change is a thing. So it’s important that at the state level, we are able to fight that fight,” Lupien said.

The advocates are calling on the governor to restart the “Cap and Invest” program, which was expected to allocate $3 to $5 billion annually for climate initiatives across the state.

In response, a spokesperson for the governor said, “The governor committed an additional $1 billion to the climate agenda. The investment will create good-paying jobs, improve long-term affordability for families, and significantly reduce harmful pollution.”

