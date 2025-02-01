Local college students take part in MLK day of service

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Nazareth University students took part in MLK: King for a Day on Saturday.

This is a service day of action and advocacy with partner organizations around Rochester to honor the life and work of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The students were out at various service sites, including Agape Haven of Abundance on Driving Park Avenue, where they worked at the food pantry, and the M.K. Gandhi Institute for Nonviolence on South Plymouth Avenue, where they created nonviolence media posts and cleaned.