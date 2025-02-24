Local community colleges receive funding to help market to adult learners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe Community College and Finger Lakes Community College will each receive $50,000 to enhance their marketing and recruitment efforts aimed at adult learners.

This funding is part of Gov. Hochul’s initiative to provide free community college education for students aged 25 to 55.

“When my dad got a college education, our whole family got a shot at a better life – and I want New Yorkers to have that opportunity,” Gov. Hochul said.

The goal is to address the demand for skilled workers in fields such as health care, manufacturing and cyber security.

State leaders believe this initiative will help fill crucial job vacancies in these industries.

