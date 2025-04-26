Local community steps up to take down blood cancer at Rochester’s first Big Climb event

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society hosted its first-ever Rochester Big Climb at Innovation Square on Saturday morning.

About 70 people participated in climbing 22 floors of Rochester’s tallest building.

“Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer, and every nine minutes we do lose someone to a blood cancer,” organizers said. “The funds that we raise at our events today help us advance our research and help support our patients locally here in the Rochester community.”

Big Climb Rochester is one of 12 Big Climb events held nationally.

