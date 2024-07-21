Local company builds dream playset for Spencerport boy fighting cancer

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — A local company, Wonder Windows, worked with volunteers to help build a dream playset for a Spencerport boy fighting cancer.

It was young Kaylin’s birthday on Sunday, so he’s getting a playset with a swing, slide, and rock climbing wall.

“This gives them an opportunity to just not worry about what’s going on. Come out in the backyard, in the fresh air and the sunshine, and just enjoy playing like a normal kid,” said Mark Wiktorski, CEO of Wonder Windows Showers and Baths.

Wikorski said it’s all about giving back to the community that supported them.

