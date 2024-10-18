Local company designs interactive tour that includes first-ever space shuttle

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A project to display a massive piece of NASA’s history, the first space shuttle ever built, has a local connection.

The Inspiration, built in 1972, is traveling through the streets of southern California on its way to the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey, Calif.

Corporate Communications, Inc. in Rochester is designing an interactive virtual tour of the new building at the Columbia Memorial Space Center that will house The Inspiration. Corporate Communications says the goal of the tour is to inspire donors to support the new building project.

The company plans to add more image assets to the website soon. Corporate Communications was also involved with creating a virtual tour of Golisano Children’s Hospital.

When it arrives at the Columbia Memorial Space Center, the historic space shuttle will get a facelift. The new building, which will be called Inspiration, is set to open in 2026. Here are photos of the journey: