Local contest raising money for animals in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Does your pet have what it takes to be on the cover of Rochester Hope for Pets’ 2024 calendar?

The nonprofit is holding a contest to pick a new furry face for its calendar. The pet with the most votes in the contest will grace the cover of the Paws Around the World calendar.

The 12 pets who are runners up will each star on a calendar month. All you have to do is submit a photo of your pet and get voting

It will cost you $1 to vote. All proceeds go to Rochester Hope for Pets. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for animals across Rochester.

For more information and to submit your pet, click here.