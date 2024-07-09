Local counties prepping for rain

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The National Weather Service is warning of heavy rains and a chance of localized flooding.

After severe flooding last summer in Ontario County, officials are stepping up their preparation game.

Canandaigua City Manager John Goodwin said it’s all to be proactive.

If you live in Ontario or Yates County, you might want to stock up on sandbags.

Sandbags will be available for pickup until Friday, at the Ontario County Safety Training Facility at 2914 County Road 48. You’re asked to call first, then head over.

Drivers are advised to go to the back of the access road, and sandbags will be adjacent to the fire training burn building.

AAA has some tips for driving in the rain:

Avoid cruise control when it’s wet

Slow down and leave room

Avoid hard braking and sharp turns

There will be a possibility of localized flooding that will vary from town to town — and even neighborhood to neighborhood.

