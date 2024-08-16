Local developer Nelson Leenhouts dies at 88

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester has lost philanthropist, humanitarian and local developer Nelson Leenhouts.

According to the Rochester Business journal, Leenhouts died on Friday at the age of 88.

Leenhouts was chairman emeritus of Home Leasing Corporation, a company he and his brother Norman founded in 1967. Home Leasing has focused on affordable housing and community development.

In a statement, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans expressed gratitude for Leenhouts’ contributions and called the company an essential strand in the community’s social safety net.