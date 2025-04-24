Local doctors urge parents to vaccinate kids against measles

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Local doctors and lawmakers are urging parents to make sure their kids are up to date on the measles vaccine as the illness makes a resurgence across the country.

“We have significant outbreaks that we are concerned about, one in Ontario, Canada that’s much closer to us than the outbreak in Texas, we’ve seen cases now in a number of other states across the country,” says Dr. Marielena Velez de Brown, the Monroe County Public Health Commissioner. “The vaccines (for measles) are safe, they are not related to increased rates of any kind of illness and the deaths of two children from measles should not happen in this day in age.”

Right now there are more than 800 cases nationwide and 70 hospitalizations. The CDC recommends children get the first round of the measles vaccine at a year old and the second booster right before kindergarten. But a growing number of families are delaying the decision on whether to vaccinate at all.

Since the pandemic, local doctors have spent a growing amount of time answering questions about vaccines and the schedule by which they should be given and they don’t always get a yes when they’re done with the explanation.

Morgan Tymoch is a proud mom to her 6-month-old baby boy Noah, “he’s babbling, he’s smiling, he’s rolling over one way, we’re trying to get him to roll to his back, he loves people, he loves daycare… he really is just the best thing, me and my husband say it every night,” she tells News10NBC.

Tymoch spent 8 years working in the NICU taking care of vulnerable patients but it’s different when it’s your own child. “I can understand how being a mom and a parent that you can be hesitant about vaccinating your kids,” she says.

Since the pandemic, local pediatricians have seen a steady increase in vaccine hesitancy, and not just for COVID or flu shots. “I have this conversation literally every day in the office, it takes an inordinate amount of time but I want parents to feel comfortable,” says Dr. Cathy Goodfellow.

Congressman Joe Morelle joined Dr. Goodfellow on Thursday to encourage parents to vaccinate their kids against measles. “We need to push back against disinformation, reaffirm our commitment to science and ensure that parents have the information they need to keep their children safe, their future depends on the choices we make today,” Rep. Joe Morelle says.

Noah will be getting his first dose of the measles vaccine when he turns 1 and local doctors say they’ll continue to expand appointment times for parents who aren’t sure whether to have their babies follow in Noah’s footsteps.

“Your role as physicians is not just to treat but to listen, to answer questions, address concerns and provide the best possible guidance based on evidence and compassion,” said Dr. Janine Fogart, President of the Monroe County Medical Society.

Current HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said he is assembling a task force to reassess the current vaccination schedule. As it stands right now, the measles vaccine is required for students entering public school in New York.

