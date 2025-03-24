Local eighth grader heading to national spelling bee after winning regional spelling bee

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – An eighth grader from Red Jacket Middle School has won the Regional Spelling Bee and is headed to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Reed Laursen won the Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday. The competition took place at the Palmyra-Macedon Performing Arts Center, where Laursen out-spelled competitors from across the region.

With this latest win, he will compete for the Scripps Cup against the nation’s best young spellers. The national competition will be held at the end of May in National Harbor, Maryland.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is the nation’s longest-running and largest spelling competition. It draws in students from across the United States and abroad.

